World’s Oldest Cat Passes Away At The Age Of 32

His name was Nutmeg and lived 32 long years, sitting on the throne as the world’s oldest cat. (that’s 144 in cat years!)

His owners Liz and Ian Finlay, who cared for him for 27 years, said that the secret to their cat’s long life was to spoil him rotten with treats such as tuna, cream and hot roast chicken.

According to the report, his health took a turn for the worst a few weeks before his death on August 29. Liz and Ian admit they have been left ‘absolutely heartbroken’ by his death.

Retired baker Ian, 67, said: ‘We both feel like our hearts have been ripped out. He was our little boy. ‘He went downhill so quickly it was unbelievable.

‘He suffered from a bad tooth and he had rasping breath. We knew that when we went to the vets that he wouldn’t be coming home. It was an unspoken solace.

‘We won’t be getting another cat because we don’t think that we will be able to go through this heartbreak again.’

Nutmeg outlasted the former-oldest cat, named Scooter. Scooter died at the age of 30 and was a beautiful Siamese cat from Mansfield, Texas.

The average lifespan of a cat is 12-15 years, which means Nutmeg has surpassed his life expectancy by over 100 per cent.

