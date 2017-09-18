Zach Galifianakis Looked Almost Unrecognizable Last Night At Emmys [Photo]

Zach Galifianakis is a lovable actor that often portrayed the goofy, chubby character that still had an adolescence aura around him. Just take a look at “The Hangover” trilogy and “Due Date.”

The actor is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at this year’s Emmys for his role in “Baskets.”

However, when arriving at the awards show, people were shocked when they discovered he’d lost 50 pounds.

Zach Galifianakis looked almost unrecognizable at the Emmys after losing 50 poundshttps://t.co/QPiRml7yen pic.twitter.com/TsCaHdl9Mo — INSIDER (@thisisinsider) September 18, 2017

People noticed his weight loss a few years back, when he portrayed the character Jake in “Birdman.”

He revealed to E! News in 2014 that cutting out alcohol helped him lose weight.

Good for you Zach, looking great buddy!