Binge-Watching Is Dangerous For Your Health

Basically, sitting in front of the TV four hours heavily increases the chance that you could die from some sort of inflammatory disease, like Alzheimer’s, asthma, kidney disease, diabetes, or a few others.

After scientists finished up their study of about 8,900 people, they determined that just 1 hour of TV watching equals an increase in the chance of getting one of the inflammatory diseases by about 12%.

The study actually began long before Netflix streaming was a thing, so it really was focussed on general TV watching, but I know we’ve all binged something at least a couple times, or even just spend a few hours sitting still on the couch during the weekends.

The scary and real part of the study is that about 12 years into the study, 909 people died, and 130 of those deaths were actually inflammatory disease related.

Even though the study began a while ago, the risk is still there, even more today than it was then, thanks to the ease of access for online streaming content. You can still binge watch, but if you can get up and move around while continuing to watch, you’ll probably benefit from that. Stretch, pace, do some sort of exercise or movement.

