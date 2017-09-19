Check Out Laverne Cox’s Nail Polish Line With Orly [PICS]

By Darik
(Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Hilton)

The Orange is the New Black star showed off her new nail polish line on the red carpet at the Emmy’s this past weekend.

Fans can rejoice because her bold, sparkly polish line is now available for a limited release with Orly.

As HelloGiggles states, “like all of Orly’s nail polishes, this collection is cruelty-free, vegan, and 12-free.”

You can buy the six-polish on Orly’s website by clicking here. As if you needed more reason to feel good about this purchase, the proceeds will go to help victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

