Germs That A Dog Brings Into Your Bed When It Sleeps With You [VIDEO]

If you sleep with your dog, it’s bringing lots of germs into your bed. All of the dogs tested in this experiment had E.coli on their paws…

InsideEdition.com did an experiment and found multiple bacteria, fungus and E.coli on the paws of the dogs that were tested!

“Do your dogs sleep with you every night? Inside Edition decided to test what else they might be bringing into the bed by swabbing the paws of some pet dogs and sending the swabs off for testing. It turned out that the dogs were carrying multiple types of bacteria and fungi, including a bad bug that can cause pneumonia and meningitis. All of the dogs that were tested had E.coli. Their owners were shocked and say they’ll now take precautions.”

One lady said that she’ll use baby wipes on her dogs feet before they get in her in bed from NOW on.