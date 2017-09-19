‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ 10th Anniversary Opening Credits Recreates Season 1 [VIDEO]

Season 14 of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” is upon us and it’s actually the 10th anniversary of the shows start. I bet they had no idea they would turn into a household name, that the Kardashian name would be an empire. There are some Kardashian haters in the world, I however am not one of them. I am obsessed with the whole entire family and the season 14 opening credits had me fan girl-ing.

They recreated the season 1 opening credits with a modern twist and fewer members present. Check it out…