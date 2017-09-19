LaCroix Is Getting A New Flavor

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images)

I am obsessed with flavored water but LaCroix is far superior to all the other sparkling waters. They have the best flavors, I mean have you tried the one that tastes like a Coke, the LaCroix Nicola? It actually tastes just like the soda but its lighter. If you haven’t had it yet, do yourself a favor ..buy some HERE.

On top of their amazing flavors, they are also 100% natural. Calorie free, sugar-free and sodium free with no artificial sweeteners. That’s something we can all get on board with. They are about to stock the shelves with a brand new flavor….KEY LIME. Yummmm. No word on the exact release date yet but keep your eyes peeled.

SOURCE: Extra Crispy 

