Sacramento Republic FC Hosting Design Competition For MLS Stadium

Today, the Sacramento Republic FC announced a Citizen Architect competition to encourage fan participation in planning the new Major League Soccer (MLS) stadium downtown at the Railyards. The project is a part of the #BringItHome initiative.

Republic FC Chairman and CEO Kevin Nagle said:

“We want our MLS stadium to reflect Republic FC’s greatest competitive advantage: our fans. The Citizen Architect competition reflects that spirit by providing our fans and community a new and creative opportunity to shape the overall design of their new home and the matchday experience.”

The competition allows fans to submit designs for designated portions of the stadium and surrounding plaza. Entries will be accepted until Oct. 27 and the winner will be announced in November.

There is specific criteria that the proposals need to follow. Visit mls.sacrepublicfc.com for more information about the project and the #BringItHome initiative.

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT A DESIGN.

Good luck!