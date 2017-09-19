Taylor Swift Being Sued Over ‘Shake It Off’ Lyrics

By Darik
(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

The writers behind 3LW’s “Playas Gon’ Play,” Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, are suing Taylor Swift over a similar lyric that appears in “Shake It Off.”

The lawsuit focuses on the almost identical choruses between the two songs. 3LW’s being “The playas gon’ play / Them haters gonna hate” comparing to Swift’s “’Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play / And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.”

Hall and Butler are asking for a 20 percent writing credit on “Shake It Off,” according to Vulture.

Apparently, Swift’s lawyers are feeling pretty confident. They told TMZ that they believe the lawsuit is a “ridiculous claim and nothing more than a money grab. The law is simple and clear. They do not have a case.”

