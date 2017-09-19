This CHVRCHES Cover Of Tegan And Sara’s ‘Call It Off’ Is Amazing [LISTEN]

By Darik
Filed Under: Chvrches, Covers, electronic music, Indie, tegan and sara, the con, the con x: covers
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It’s hard to believe it’s been ten years since Tegan and Sara’s The Con was released, but here we are.

To celebrate this anniversary, the twin sister duo invited a handful of friends to rework songs off the album to create The Con X: Covers.

The original acoustic short and bittersweet “Call It Off” has been completely transformed into a heavy synth marvel by CHVRCHES.

Listen to the original and the rework below.

The Con X: Covers will be available on Oct. 20. Nylon reports that all proceeds from the album will be donated to the Tegan and Sara Foundation and will include features by MUNA, Sara Bareilles, Bleachers, Mykki Blanco.

More from Darik
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live