This CHVRCHES Cover Of Tegan And Sara’s ‘Call It Off’ Is Amazing [LISTEN]

It’s hard to believe it’s been ten years since Tegan and Sara’s The Con was released, but here we are.

To celebrate this anniversary, the twin sister duo invited a handful of friends to rework songs off the album to create The Con X: Covers.

The original acoustic short and bittersweet “Call It Off” has been completely transformed into a heavy synth marvel by CHVRCHES.

Listen to the original and the rework below.

The Con X: Covers will be available on Oct. 20. Nylon reports that all proceeds from the album will be donated to the Tegan and Sara Foundation and will include features by MUNA, Sara Bareilles, Bleachers, Mykki Blanco.