Artists Send Thoughts & Prayers to Mexico City Following Earthquake

By Hayden Wright
A devastating 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Mexico City on Tuesday and the death toll stands at 248, according to CBS News. While images of destruction and tragedy spread across social media. Musicians have responded to the grim news, offering their thoughts and prayers to survivors of the event.
Beyoncé led the tributes with a stark white-on-black Instagram post: “GOD BLESS MEXICO AND PUERTO RICO.” Selena Gomez, Nicki Minaj, Kacey Musgraves, Common and others shared their reactions and expressed affection for Mexico City—a frequent stop on North American tours.
UNICEF Mexico is accepting donations to fund relief efforts while supplies and food can be donated to Red Cross Mexico, Oxfam Mexico, and Save the Children Mexico.
See all the posts below.
My heart goes out to the people of Mexico today. So much damage being done all around the world. Pray without ceasing.—
NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 19, 2017
Praying for everyone in Mexico City. So devastated.—
Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) September 20, 2017
My prayers and thoughts are with the people of Mexico City & Puerto Rico today and everyday. Devastating news to read!! Heartbreaking
Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) September 20, 2017
Thinking of Mexico and the devastation going on. I really love it there so much. It's a special country. Well wishes to anyone affected ❤️—
K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) September 20, 2017
Mexico City was hit with a magnitude 7.1 earthquake today. My thoughts + prayers are with the people of Mexico:… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—
COMMON (@common) September 19, 2017
mexico city ❤️—
el-p (@therealelp) September 20, 2017
🙏🏻 and ❤️ to Mexico.
Rita Ora (@RitaOra) September 20, 2017
🙏🏻 and ❤️ to Mexico.—
❤️ U, Mexico City.—
St. Vincent (@st_vincent) September 20, 2017