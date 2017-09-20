Artists Send Thoughts & Prayers to Mexico City Following Earthquake

By Hayden Wright

A devastating 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Mexico City on Tuesday and the death toll stands at 248, according to CBS News. While images of destruction and tragedy spread across social media. Musicians have responded to the grim news, offering their thoughts and prayers to survivors of the event.

Related: Musicians Send Thoughts and Prayers to Florida in the Wake of Hurricane Irma

Beyoncé led the tributes with a stark white-on-black Instagram post: “GOD BLESS MEXICO AND PUERTO RICO.” Selena Gomez, Nicki Minaj, Kacey Musgraves, Common and others shared their reactions and expressed affection for Mexico City—a frequent stop on North American tours.

UNICEF Mexico is accepting donations to fund relief efforts while supplies and food can be donated to Red Cross Mexico, Oxfam Mexico, and Save the Children Mexico.

See all the posts below.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 19, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

My heart goes out to the people of Mexico today. So much damage being done all around the world. Pray without ceasing. —

NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 19, 2017

Praying for everyone in Mexico City. So devastated. —

Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) September 20, 2017

My prayers and thoughts are with the people of Mexico City & Puerto Rico today and everyday. Devastating news to read!! Heartbreaking —

Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) September 20, 2017

Thinking of Mexico and the devastation going on. I really love it there so much. It's a special country. Well wishes to anyone affected ❤️ —

K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) September 20, 2017

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:09pm PDT

Mexico City was hit with a magnitude 7.1 earthquake today. My thoughts + prayers are with the people of Mexico:… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

COMMON (@common) September 19, 2017

mexico city ❤️ —

el-p (@therealelp) September 20, 2017

🙏🏻 and ❤️ to Mexico. —

Rita Ora (@RitaOra) September 20, 2017