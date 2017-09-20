Billy Bush, Wife, Split After 20 Years

Billy Bush and his wife, Sydney Davis, have split up after 20 years of marriage. A sourse says the two are “separated for the moment to evaluate their life together.”

The same source, a representative for Billy, continued on to say that they “love each other and their children deeply, and are committed to a bright future.” Their children, 3 daughters, Josie, 18 (and almost 3 years sober), Mary, 13, and Lillie, 12. Billy has also said in the past that his wife “knows the environment and the atmosphere I was in at the time, and she knows very well the person she married. She has been very supportive from the very beginning.”

That last statement might come as a surprise when you figured that the reason they’re separating is because of the tape scandal with President Trump that was leaked last year (from 2005), but at this point it’s been almost a year since that happened, so maybe there were some other issues in the relationship.

Whatever the case, they’re only separated, so that doesn’t mean divorce, at least not yet.

