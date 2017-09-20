Director Of New ‘IT’ Movie Wants To Remake ‘Pet Sematary’

Andy Muschietti, the director of the new “IT” movie (creepy clown, not computer repair) is already planning for his next horror film, and he wants it to be another Stephen King book/adaptation.

During an interview he said the he wants to do a remake of “Pet Sematary,” the 1983 novel/1989 movie. The story is about an ancient cemetery which brings the buried back to life. He says, rather bluntly, “My affection for ‘Pet Sematary’ will go on until I die. I will always dream about the possibility of making a movie.”

Andy’s sister, Barbara Muschietti (who also co-produced on “IT”) said “We’ll see who gets to it first. But it is the first Stephen King book that we read, and it’s something that has been a great love, because it is possibly King’s most personal book.” We’re not sure if they’re referring to Stephen King taking the book personally, or if the Muschiettis have a weird story from their past, but if it ends up anything like “IT,” it’s going to be absolutely incredible.

The duo said they’ve read scripts, but didn’t like the version of the script vs. how the book reads.

