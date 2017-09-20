Draven Bennington Talks About His Dad Chester’s Suicide [VIDEO]

By Doug Lazy
Chester Bennington’s 15-year-old son, Draven, talked about how he found out about his dad’s death and more for Suicide Prevention Week…

“It was shocking. I really didn’t expect it”, Draven says when he found out that his dad was gone.

In the video, you can hear this brave young man talk about the night that he found out that his dad had committed suicide, how he copes with what happened, his best memories with his dad and more.

Suicide Prevention Week was September 6th-12th but is an issue that we should ALWAYS be talking about.

Draven is such a wise young man. His dad would be proud of how articulate is he is this interview and how many lives Draven could be saving by speaking out.

