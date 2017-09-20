‘Friends’ Fan Surprises Girlfriend By Recreating Chandler’s Proposal To Monica At FriendsFest [PICS]

(Photo by Warner Bros. Television)

First of all, why have I never heard of “FriendsFest” before? It’s basically a pop up of all the best parts of my favorite show, “Friends”. It was in the U.K. for it’s 3rd year and fanatics of the show, Adam and Claire had to go. They went the first year it was there when they first started dating so Adam knew this was the perfect place to pop the question.

We all remember the episode when Chandler proposes to Monica right? Well I guess in that scene Monica technically starts to propose to him first. Adam recreated that moment in the pop up room that looks just like Monica and Chandler’s apartment. He got down on one knee in the room full of candles (fake ones in this case) and just like Monica in the show, Claire said “yes”!

“When Adam appeared from around the corner, went down on one knee, and proposed, I couldn’t believe he had done all this for me. It was such a magical moment, one that we will remember forever!”

See a picture of the room HERE.

See a picture of the proposal HERE.

SOURCE: DIGITAL SPY

