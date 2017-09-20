Get Into These Sacramento Museums FREE This Saturday For Museum Day Live!

By Doug Lazy
Museum Day Live is happening this Saturday (September 23rd) and here’s the list of museums that are offering FREE admission in the Sacramento-area…

Smithsonianmag.com says that Museum Day Live! works by finding which museums you want to visit, downloading a ticket and then heading to the museum to get in for FREE!

Here’s a list of the museums in our area that are participating. Click on the one that you want to visit this Saturday and then click on GET TICKETS to get your free tickets.

Aerospace Museum of California – Mather, CA

Maidu Museum & Historic Site – Roseville, CA

SSVMS Museum of Medical History – Sacramento, CA

California Automobile Museum – Sacramento, CA

California State Railroad Museum – Sacramento, CA

California Museum – Sacramento, CA

For more info, CLICK HERE

