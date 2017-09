Uh-oh!

MTO News has revealed that actor Laurence Fishburne‘s wife, Gina Torres, was caught kissing another man at a Los Angeles cafe.

The intimate moment appears to have been caught by the paparazzi, and it’s sparked rumors that her marriage to Fishburne may be over.

In fact, the couple haven’t been seen together in public since 2015, so they may have already separated since.

