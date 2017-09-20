Man Arrested For Beating Grocery Store Employee With A Loaf Of Bread

Police arrested 39-year-old Adam Kowarsh after he attacked an employee with a loaf of bread at a Safeway grocery store in Fremont, California.

SFGate reports that Kowarsh walked into the store shouting before heading to the back of the store and screaming at employees for unknown reasons. When told to pay for his items and leave, things didn’t get much better.

When an employee tried to calm him down, Kowarsh shoved the man and beat him multiple times with a french baguette.

Policed eventually arrived and arrested Kowarsh and booked him on suspicion of battery and violating a probation. The employee did not sustain major injuries but he is, indeed, pressing charges.

