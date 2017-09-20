Mariah Carey Sued For Failure To Pay Choir Singers

Not just choir singers, but Christmas choir singers. Scrooge.

So this happened last Christmas, 2016. She hired a group called “Broadway Inspirational Voices” to sing with her in 9 Christmas shows at The Beacon in New York City. Shortly after that, Mariah, according to the group, said that she was going to go “in another direction with regard to the choir.” She bailed, and never paid them the $70,000 they were owed.

The two worked together a couple years earlier in 2014. She hired them, they performed the songs, and then payment happened with zero problems, said the group. Last year, they were left high and dry, so that’s why they’re suing.

Happy Christmas, see you in court!

Here’s a video of the group performing with Mariah in 2014:



