MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Goes Ballistic On Camera Crew [Watch]

“Stop the hammering!” MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell said during commercial break.

O’Donnell hammered that point home when he absolutely melted down while shooting an MSNBC broadcast, reportedly on Aug. 29 per TMZ.

In the video, you see O’Donnell heading into a commercial break when you can noise in the background, like someone is hammering a nail.

The veteran reporter lost it on the floor crew as you can hear a sound of “thumping” continually going through the speakers. He said he was also getting extraneous noise in his earpiece.

You can see the video here. Warning: Explicit Language

In his defense, the construction noise was blatant, and would reasonably be distracting. We don’t blame O’Donnell for his meltdown.