Nationwide Pizza Chain Has Created Pumpkin Spice Pizza, And There’s One In Roseville!

Filed Under: Pizza, Pumpkin Spice Pizza, Restaurant, Villa Italian Kitchen
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 13: Pizza on display at Barilla's Italian Table hosted by Giada De Laurentiis during the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Pier 92 on October 13, 2016 in New York City.
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Pumpkin spice flavoring just won’t stop. It’s fine in coffee because it helps with flavoring, especially during the cold fall/winter months.

However, some say that there needs to be a fine line of when it needs to take a step back.

The nationwide chain Villa Italian Kitchen has created the pumpkin spice pizza and will be available starting on Friday, Sept. 22, the first day of fall.

According to SacBee, slices will have pumpkin pie filling spread across homemade crust and topped with mozzarella. Dollops of pumpkin pie filling, spiced with nutmeg, clove and cinnamon are added to the top once the cheese has melted. The pizza is available while supplies last.

“There’s no denying that everyone loves pizza, so combining our hit Neapolitan Cheese Slice with the delicious fall flavors of pumpkin spice just made sense,” Mimi Wunderlich, director of communications for Villa Italian Kitchen, said in a statement. “We are confident that this seasonal twist on our beloved cheese pizza will be a hit with all of our pumpkin spice loving guests this fall!’”

Store locations can be found on the Villa Italian Kitchen website.

