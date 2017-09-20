Netflix Sends Creative Cease-And-Desist Letter To ‘Stranger Things’ Bar, And Fans Love It! [Photo]

Filed Under: Bar, Cease And Desist, Chicago, letter, netflix, Stranger Things, Upside Down
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 06: Displays and signage is seen during Netflix's "Stranger Things" For Your Consideration event at Netflix FYSee Space on June 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For Netflix)

Who’s ready for season two of Netflix’s original series “Stranger Things”?

Many people are, it’s a popular show that’s gained a HUGE following. So much so that two fans decided to open up a “Stranger Things” themed pop-up bar in Chicago, called The Upside Down.

According to DNAinfo, a Chicago Bar was transformed into the spooky, scary parallel dimension from the show. The pop-up opened on Aug. 18 and is set to run through Oct. 1.

However, any plans for the pop-up bar to exist past the Oct. 1 date have been squashed by Netflix’s lawyer, who sent a clever, “Stranger Things”-themed cease-and-desist letter that fans are loving.

The photo of the letter has gone viral on social media, with many applauding Netflix to allow the pop-up bar to stay up until the Oct. 1 date.

Whether you’re for or against the shutdown of the temporary theme, you can’t deny Netflix was rad for sending out the letter in that creative style. Hilarious!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live