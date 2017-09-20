Netflix Sends Creative Cease-And-Desist Letter To ‘Stranger Things’ Bar, And Fans Love It! [Photo]

Who’s ready for season two of Netflix’s original series “Stranger Things”?

Many people are, it’s a popular show that’s gained a HUGE following. So much so that two fans decided to open up a “Stranger Things” themed pop-up bar in Chicago, called The Upside Down.

According to DNAinfo, a Chicago Bar was transformed into the spooky, scary parallel dimension from the show. The pop-up opened on Aug. 18 and is set to run through Oct. 1.

However, any plans for the pop-up bar to exist past the Oct. 1 date have been squashed by Netflix’s lawyer, who sent a clever, “Stranger Things”-themed cease-and-desist letter that fans are loving.

Lawyer for @Netflix puts an end to @Stranger_Things themed pop-up bar with epic cease & desist letter https://t.co/92zt7bIqQG pic.twitter.com/hvLrRLUHYH — Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) September 19, 2017

The photo of the letter has gone viral on social media, with many applauding Netflix to allow the pop-up bar to stay up until the Oct. 1 date.

Whether you’re for or against the shutdown of the temporary theme, you can’t deny Netflix was rad for sending out the letter in that creative style. Hilarious!