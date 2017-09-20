Newest Information On Kevin Hart’s Extortionist

Montia Sabbag is “the woman at the center of the Kevin Hart scandal.” A source is saying that she and Kevin were “briefly involved” with each other about a month ago. She’s identified as an “actress and model,” as well as a stripper in Long Beach, CA.

Montia has lawyered up, with a pretty powerful lawyer, Lisa Bloom. She’s, according to Wikipedia, a “civil rights attorney best known for utilizing her media and legal strategy to bring down accused sexual harasser Bill O’Reilly.” There’s a press conference scheduled for today (September 20th) for 9am, in which Bloom and Sabbag will be addressing the public about the case, trying to get the “true facts of this situation” before talking about “their next legal move.” Montia has apparently been receiving a lot of false claims and “vicious attacks on her character.”

The scandal refers to a video which allegedly shows Sabbag with Kevin Hart engaging is some sort of sex act, albeit off camera, and was used as a tool to try and extort millions from Kevin. The FBI is now involved, and apparently think they know who the extortionist is, whether a single person or group of people. The person/people want 10,000,000 in exchange for the tape. Kevin actually tried to catch them by setting up a cash drop, but they pulled out at the last minute, and that’s apparently when all this news broke.

We keep getting more info every day, so we’ll be sure to update with more when we know.

Good news for Kevin though is that apparently his wife is well aware of the situation, and, according to someone close to the couple, “there is absolutely no divorce talk.” Kevin and his wife Eniko have even been seen out to lunch together.