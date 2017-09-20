People Are Waiting Over An Hour For These Disney-Themed Popcorn Buckets [Photos]

Disney is quickly rolling out their fall merchandise to coincide with Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort.

Disney fans are known to wait in excruciatingly long lines to claim limited Disney-themed merchandise, just ask the “Beauty and the Beast” lovers who waited for the Enchanted Rose tumbler.

According to Insider, fans this past weekend waited up to an hour to purchase Disney’s new Oogie Boogie popcorn bucket, a glow-in-the-dark souvenir that has taken the parks by storm.

Featuring the haunting likeness of the sack-bodied “The Nightmare Before Christmas” villain, the popcorn bucket was introduced to the parks less than a week ago but has already proven to be the hottest piece of Halloween merchandise this year.

Ummm can Disney World get this popcorn bucket??? 🍿 (📷: @debbiewilsonn ) A post shared by ✨Disney°o°Addict✨ (@addicted_to_pixiedust) on Sep 17, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

This year’s Halloween-themed tradition at the park marks the first time it has extended across the way to Disney’s California Adventure. Oogie Boogie is waiting over there as well, perched on the front gates and waiting for visitors.