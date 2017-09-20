‘SNL’ Will Go Live Coast To Coast This Fall

Towards the end of last season of “Saturday Night Live” they tested out going live from coast to coast. That means everyone was seeing each episode at the same time.

Social media seemed to love it and so did the show creator, Lorne Michaels because this experiment is being extended to season 43. I’m hoping that means they just plan on carrying on that way forever. One of the deciding factors to go live coast to coast was Twitter. If you are on the West Coast, you were reading about the episode on Twitter before you were seeing it thanks to all the East Coast viewers. That is the problem with majority of the things I watch on TV, I have to remember to stay off Twitter. Season 43 premieres September 30th with Ryan Gosling as the host.

SOURCE: Entertainment Weekly