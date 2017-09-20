Take A Look At What’s Coming To Netflix In October!

October is quickly approaching and a staggering 29 Netflix originals, both films and shows, will be plugged into the service.

The big release that’s being talked about (especially by me) as Halloween comes closer is “Stranger Things 2,” the second season of the Netflix original series that received rave reviews.

The season is set to premier on Oct. 27.

Check out the full list below.

Available on Netflix, October 2017

Oct. 1

88 Minutes

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Before Midnight

Blood Diamond

Boogie Nights

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cleverman, season 2

Death Sentence

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Eagle vs. Shark

Eyes Wide Shut

Generation Iron 2

Ghost Patrol

I Love You, Man

Ice Guardians

Lockup: Disturbing the Peace, collection 1

Made of Honor

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Must Love Dogs

Never Let Me Go

No Reservations

Penelope

PJ Masks, season 1

Set Up

The Reaping

Tokyo Idols

Tommy Boy

Vanished

Veronica

Oct. 2

Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown

Sleeping with Other People

Oct. 3

13 Demons

Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth (Netflix original)

Cult of Chucky

The Survivalist

Oct. 4

Raw

Oct. 5

Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen), season 1 (Netflix original)

Schitt’s Creek, season 3

The Fosters, season 5

Oct. 6

ID-0, season 1 (Netflix original)

Skylanders Academy, season 2 (Netflix original)

Suburra, season 1 (Netflix original)

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson (Netflix original)

Word Party, season 3 (Netflix original)

Oct. 7

Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life

Middle Man

Oct. 10

Christina P: Mother Inferior (Netflix original)

The Skyjacker’s Tale

Oct. 11

Donnie Darko

Oct. 12

Fe de etarras (Netflix original film)

Oct. 13

El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial (Netflix original)

Kingdom of Us (Netflix original)

Mindhunter, season 1 (Netflix original)

Super Monsters, season 1 (Netflix original)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Babysitter (Netflix original film)

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (Netflix original film)

Voltron: Legendary Defender, season 4 (Netflix original)

Oct. 15

Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses

Lego: City, Season 1

Money

OtherLife

She Makes Comics

West Coast Customs, season 6

Oct. 17

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation (Netflix original)

Slasher: Guilty Party (Netflix original)

Oct. 19

Wedding Unplanned

Oct. 20

1922 (Netflix original film)

Haters Back Off, season 2 (Netflix original)

One of Us (Netflix original)

Smurfs: The Lost Village

The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story (Netflix original)

Wheelman (Netflix original film)

Oct. 23

Meet the Robinsons

While We’re Young

October 24

Wanted, season 1 (Netflix original)

Wanted, season 2 (Netflix original)

The Mist, season 1

Oct. 25

The Hateful Eight

The Final Master

La Querida del Centauro, season 2

Oct. 26

Strange Weather

Oct. 27

Stranger Things 2 (Netflix original)

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold (Netflix original)

Oct. 28

Pup Star: Better 2Gether

Oct. 30

Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States (Netflix original)

Oct. 31

Zumbo’s Just Desserts, season 1 (Netflix original)

Leaving Netflix, October 2017

Oct. 1

30 Rock, seasons 1-7

A Love in Times of Selfies

Across the Universe

Barton Fink

Bella

Big Daddy

Carousel

Cradle 2 the Grave

Crafting a Nation

Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest

Daddy’s Little Girls

Dark Was the Night

David Attenborough’s Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates, season 1

Day of the Kamikaze

Death Beach

Dowry Law

Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief

Friday Night Lights, seasons 1-5 (clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose)

Happy Feet

Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison

Hellboy

Kagemusha

Laura

Love Actually

Malcolm in the Middle, seasons 1-7

Max Dugan Returns

Millennium

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mr. 3000

Mulholland Dr.

My Father the Hero

My Name Is Earl, seasons 1-4

One Tree Hill, seasons 1-9

Patton

Picture This

Prison Break, seasons 1-4

The Bernie Mac Show, seasons 1-5

The Shining

The Wonder Years, seasons 1-6

Titanic

Oct. 19

The Cleveland Show, seasons 1-4

Oct. 21

Bones, seasons 5-11

Oct. 27

Lie to Me, seasons 2-3

Louie, seasons 1-5

Hotel Transylvania 2

Oct. 29