Would You Get A Custom Swimsuit With Your Pets Face On It [VIDEO]

What if you could order a custom swimsuit with your pets face on it? Petflair is in the crowdfunding stages on Kickstarter to start producing all sorts of swimwear and beach accessories with your pets face on it. Girls are offered 3 different styles of swimsuits while boys are offered one style which is an itty bitty brief.

The company is called Petflair and was started by 3 Australian animal lovers, to support a charity that helps reduce the number of animals killed in shelters. The company has under a month to raise the funds they need to but they are so close and if you go to the website and make a pledge you can be one of the first people to get their products and they deliver anywhere in the world. Click HERE to check out their Kickstarter.

Check out this video of some of the swimsuits they have already made…

SOURCE: POPSUGAR