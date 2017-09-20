You’ll Soon Be Able To Make Amazon Returns At Kohl’s Stores

How’s that for the 21st century? Never mind flying cars, telepathic communication, or an iPhone battery that lasts longer than 18 hours, returning online-purchased items to an actual store is where it’s at, because who wants to go to the post office?

Amazon has partnered with Kohl’s, you know, the clothing store, to sell their Amazon-branded tech, like the Echo smart speaker/home assistant gizmo. As part of the partnership, you’ll actually be able to return items you purchased through Amazon to Kohl’s stores.

Right now it’s only an option at 10 stores located in Chicago and Los Angeles, but we’re guessing it’s a sort of “test-phase” and might be coming to Sacramento area Kohl’s stores soon. We hope so, anyway. I’ve got a stack of things at home waiting for tape and postage which are probably past-due anyway.

