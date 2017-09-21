Britney Spears Finally Meets Mariah Carey [PIC]

Last night, Britney Spears was out to a dinner party in Las Vegas. Mariah Carey was also out to dinner that night, and the two happened to bump into each other. Now, you’d think they’ve met before, I mean they’ve both had some seriously successful careers and have been in the spotlight since the 90s, but no, they’ve never met before last night.

Britney was clearly very excited, and she tweeted out a picture of the two of them together. Check it out below:



The meeting was even more exciting for some fans of the two, and that’s when the tweets started flowing, begging them to do a collaboration.



Britney of course is doing a string of Vegas shows, with her final stretch of them beginning October 11th, and Mariah is working on her Christmas show which will be in Vegas on December 14th.

Source.