David Lynch Art Exhibition Will Feature 400 Original Pieces

In an upcoming art exhibit entitled “Silence and Dynamism” held in Toruń, Poland, legendary director David Lynch will be showcasing 400 original artworks.

This massive showcase will be a part of The International Film Festival of the Art of Cinematography (AKA Camerimage), according to IndieWire.

The exhibit will feature art from Lynch in all kinds of different media from oil paintings to music videos and will cover the entirety of his career from the 1950s to present day.

“Silence and Dynamism” will run from Nov. 12, 2017, to Feb. 18, 2018, at the Centre of Contemporary Art “Znaki Czasu” in Toruń.