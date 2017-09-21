Davis Police Sends Warning Amidst Burglary Trend

The Davis Police Department is warning residents to leave first-floor windows closed after a recent burglary trend has emerged in the area. Suspects have been knocking on doors of houses with open first-floor windows.

According to a Davis Facebook post, a suspect knocked on the door of a house in the Slide Hill Park area and asked for “Jerry.” Since no one by that name lives in that household, the residents called the police. An hour after that incident, two nearby houses had window screens cut and were burglarized.

Sacramento Bee reports that this is the third such incident and that knocking on the doors of houses with first-floor windows open is a common way for suspects to see whether or not residents are home.

Davis Police wrote: