Get Familiarized With iPhone iOS 11’s New Emergency Feature

The new iOS 11 update on Apple’s iPhones includes an important new feature that you should familiarize yourself with: how to initiate the emergency SOS call.

Quickly clicking the sleep/wake button five times will automatically call emergency services. If you have an emergency contact set in your phone, this feature will also alert that person and send him/her your location.

If you enable the “Auto Call” function, 911 will immediately be contacted after the sleep/wake button is pressed five times. It’s also easy to disable the emergency 911 feature, in case you’ve accidentally set it off: after the feature is activated, it’ll launch a three second countdown, during which you can cancel. The countdown has an accompanying noise, which you can turn off in your settings.

iOS 11 silent emergency call thread. Silently contact emergency services by rapidly clicking the power button 5 times. Please RT. pic.twitter.com/vDk2SUhfsu — God’s Perfect Idiot (@the_mike_wk) September 20, 2017

Previously, it was not possible to make an emergency call on the iPhone unless you spoke aloud to Siri or had the phone on the lock screen. Having an option to completely silently make an emergency call without having to turn the screen on is a huge improvement.

Bustle reports that, so far, the feature only works in the following countries: U..S, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Russia, Spain or the UK. Hopefully, a future update will make this accessible without limitations.