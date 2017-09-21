How To Use ‘Text Delight’ Features On Facebook

By Doug Lazy
We just stumbled onto the coolest thing – the “Text Delight” feature on Facebook. They use keywords to send animations across your screen…

So we typed the word “RAD” on Facebook and noticed that lots of thumbs up animations went flying across our screens. So we did a little research and found that out that there are even more Text Delight words to use on Facebook!

A post on Medium.com says that there are 3 words that trigger the “Text Delight” feature on Facebook: “RAD”, “CONGRATS” and “HEARTS”.

Each word sends different animations flying across your screen. Post those words and give it a try!

