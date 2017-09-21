Introducing Riley Rose: Forever 21’s Sister Store [PICS]

Forever 21 founders Esther and Linda Chang are opening Riley Rose, a beauty store, later this year.

Riley Rose is going to be a makeup store similar to Ulta and Sephora, and won’t be selling any clothing items. According to PopSugar, the brand is catering to millenials and will carry cult brands along with the tried and true.

While Forever 21 is known for low prices, Riley Rose prices will range from $2 to $189.

The makeup store will carry Korean and indie brands including TonyMoly, Winky Lux, Essie, R+Co, Stila, and Laura Geller.

The physical look of the store is probably what’s going to make it stand out the most, however. The two main colors are going to be pink and white, which’ll make it feel like stepping into a Barbie dream house.

The first Riley Rose will be opening in Glendale, CA on Sept. 20. After that, stand alone beauty shops will be popping up in the coming months throughout the country. An online shop will also be available come November.

Get a sneak peek of Riley Rose by clicking here.