Jessica Williams Will Star In Her New TV Show

By Darik
Filed Under: jessica williams, Jon Stewart, showtime, The Daily Show, Trevor Noah
(Photo by Erika Goldring/[SOURCE CREDIT for Netflix)

When Jon Stewart left The Daily Show, many speculated (and hoped) that Jessica Williams would replace him as host.

However, she ended up declining the offer and shortly left the show after Trevor Noah took on the hosting role. It appears now that one of the reasons why she chose to leave was to work on her own project.

She and Jim Strouse are reportedly working together with Showtime to release a new series.

The show, according to Deadline, is going to be about a Science Fiction writer in Brooklyn with Williams set to play the lead and Strouse directing.

More from Darik
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live