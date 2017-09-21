Jessica Williams Will Star In Her New TV Show

When Jon Stewart left The Daily Show, many speculated (and hoped) that Jessica Williams would replace him as host.

However, she ended up declining the offer and shortly left the show after Trevor Noah took on the hosting role. It appears now that one of the reasons why she chose to leave was to work on her own project.

She and Jim Strouse are reportedly working together with Showtime to release a new series.

The show, according to Deadline, is going to be about a Science Fiction writer in Brooklyn with Williams set to play the lead and Strouse directing.