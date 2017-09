The man that’s accusing Usher of exposing him to herpes has revealed more about their secret sexual relationship…..

According to TMZ, the still unknown male accuser in the herpes lawsuit has revealed that he and Usher had sex while at a spa in Los Angeles’ Koreantown.

This encounter is what lead the man to develop genital herpes, or so says newly filed legal documents.

No word yet from Usher, who has refused to confirm if he has herpes or take an STD test.

For more information, head right here.