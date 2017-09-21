People Are Mad At Harry Styles Because Of His Tour Merchandise [PICS]

T-shirts and hoodies have never caused so much anger. Harry Styles has started touring, and he’s selling some merchandise, like many artists do, at his shows. People are angry about some of the pricing though, but it’s not because of the $40 price tag on the t-shirts.

The tour began in San Francisco this week, and someone Tweeted a picture of the merchandise set up on display, along with the prices. What’s making people angry about the prices are the fact that the XS, S, and M sized shirts are $40. Large and XL/XXL sizes are an extra $5.



Another Twitter user pointed out that it seems normal to charge more for larger shirts due to the use of extra material, but also mentioned that in this case it seemed weird because the initial price is so high anyway:



What do you think? Is there really enough “extra material” to warrant the extra cost, or should everything just be the same price?

