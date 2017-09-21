Sacramento International Airport Ranked #1 In Medium Airports This Year

Way to go Sacramento! I have to say, traveling out of Sacramento International Airport is always pleasant. Between the fast security checkpoint, cleanliness, airport staff plus the restaurant and bars inside, I’m always more than satisfied.

According to the J.D. Power’s 2017 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, the Sacramento International Airport had the highest overall rating in 2017 which earned 810 points on J.D. Power’s 1,000-point scale.

That means we won the medium airport category!

Read more HERE.

SOURCE: USA TODAY

