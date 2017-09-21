Sacramento Will Host World’s Largest Street Pub!

It’s coming back!

According to the Sacramento Bee, Deschutes Brewery is bringing the “world’s largest street pub” back to Sacramento for the third time.

Described as a “400-foot-long party,” the street pub will set up in the Handle District on October 14 and run from 2 P.M. to 10 P.M. It’s also set to feature roughly 60 different brews made by Deschutes, Crispin Cider, and Big Stump Brewing Company.

Proceeds from the event will go to Elk Grove’s Runnin’ for Rhett, a nonprofit organization.

For more information, head right here!