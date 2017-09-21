Sacramento Will Host World’s Largest Street Pub!

(Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

It’s coming back!

According to the Sacramento Bee, Deschutes Brewery is bringing the “world’s largest street pub” back to Sacramento for the third time.

Described as a “400-foot-long party,” the street pub will set up in the Handle District on October 14 and run from 2 P.M. to 10 P.M. It’s also set to feature roughly 60 different brews made by Deschutes, Crispin Cider, and Big Stump Brewing Company.

Proceeds from the event will go to Elk Grove’s Runnin’ for Rhett, a nonprofit organization.

For more information, head right here!

