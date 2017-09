Maple Pecan Lattes are on the way at Starbucks and people are saying that they’re even better than Pumpkin Spice Lattes…

Delish.com says that they’ve tried the new Maple Pecan Lattes at Starbucks and that they’re “Even Better Than the PSL”!

They described it as:

“It’s less sweet than a PSL, and smelled like pancakes with syrup.”

It sounds AMAZING! And they say that the┬áMaple Pecan Latte will be at all of the Starbucks’ across the country starting tomorrow, Sept. 22nd, (the first day of fall).