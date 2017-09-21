Taco Bell Ditching Drive Thrus, Adding Booze [PICS]

Filed Under: alcohol, beer, booze, Las Vegas, sangria, Taco Bell, Taco Bell Cantina, tacos, Wine
(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Taco Bell)

Taco Bell is getting fancy on us. You’ve heard of the Taco Bell Cantina stores right? There is one in Las Vegas that is all the rage. You can get alcohol there and they are super trendy, meaning no drive thru, open kitchens, digital menu’s.

Taco Bell is expected to open 300 to 350 more of these cantina stores that will serve beer, wine, sangria, and their slushie drinks that you can add vodka, rum or tequila to. They are also adding more sharable items to the menu like nachos and chicken fingers. The first city to get these new stores (that look more like an Urban Outfitters) will be, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Nashville, and New York!

Check out some pics HERE, HERE and HERE.

SOURCE: EATER

More from Megan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live