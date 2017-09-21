Taco Bell Ditching Drive Thrus, Adding Booze [PICS]

Taco Bell is getting fancy on us. You’ve heard of the Taco Bell Cantina stores right? There is one in Las Vegas that is all the rage. You can get alcohol there and they are super trendy, meaning no drive thru, open kitchens, digital menu’s.

Taco Bell is expected to open 300 to 350 more of these cantina stores that will serve beer, wine, sangria, and their slushie drinks that you can add vodka, rum or tequila to. They are also adding more sharable items to the menu like nachos and chicken fingers. The first city to get these new stores (that look more like an Urban Outfitters) will be, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Nashville, and New York!

Check out some pics HERE, HERE and HERE.

SOURCE: EATER