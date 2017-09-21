Tom Cruise Blamed For Plane Crash That Killed Two Pilots

(Photo credit RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP/Getty Images)

He’s not being fully blamed, just partially. We’ll explain.

Back in September 2015 when filming the movie “American Made” (it will come out on September 29th, 2017), there was a plane crash during the filming of a scene. Two of the pilots (Alan Purwin and Carlos Berl) in the plane lost their lives, and a third (Jimmy Lee Garland) lost feeling from the waist down.

The estates of the pilots who died are claiming that Tom Cruise and movie director Doug Liman’s “desire to film a high-risk, action-packed, motion picture” was a contributing factor in that plane crash. The estates are saying that Tom and Doug had “enthusiasm for multiple takes of lavish flying sequences” added several days to the filming schedule, and that the production company ignored safety practices to “save time and money.”

“Lapses in planning, coordinating, scheduling, and flight safety that were the Defendants’ responsibility resulted in an unqualified and unprepared pilot being pressed into service for a dangerous flight in a vintage aircraft across an unfamiliar mountain pass in bad weather,” says court documents. Tom and Doug aren’t named as defendants in the case, but are called “negligent.”

There are a couple lawsuits happening, including one of the estates suing the pilot who survived the crash but has no feeling from the waist down.

Source.

