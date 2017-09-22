Amazon Looking To Deliver Chipotle, Shake Shack Amid Food Push

Imagine the possibilities of having a Chipotle burrito or a huge Shake Shack burger delivered to your door. Well, apparently Amazon.com may soon be able to fill in that void.

According to SFGate, Amazon has teamed up with a company called Olo, which provides digital order and pay technology to 200 restaurant brands with about 40,000 U.S. locations, potentially giving Amazon access to a slew of delivery orders.

Buca di Beppo, which runs about 90 Italian eateries, is the only Olo customer so far to publicly say it will use Amazon Restaurants, their new delivery service.

The deal with New York-based Olo, which counts Shake Shack Inc. founder Danny Meyer as an investor, could bring fast-food restaurants like Chipotle, Five Guys and Wingstop to the Amazon Restaurants delivery service.

Would you sign up for Amazon Restaurant?