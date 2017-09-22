Hurricane Victims Dial Sex Hotline After FEMA Tweets Out Wrong Number

I’m pretty sure that’s not what the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Region 4 office meant to do when they tweeted out the phone number to offer assistance to people dealing with damaged roofs.

What was supposed to be a “1-888” number was actually sent out as a “1-800” one, The Miami Herald reported Friday afternoon.

“Welcome to America’s hottest talk line. Guys, hot ladies are waiting to talk to you. Press ‘1’ to connect, free, now,” said a recording when those affected by the storm dialed in to 1-800-ROOF-BLU.

When, in actuality, the phone number is supposed to be 1-888-ROOF-BLU.

FEMA has since deleted the tweet and uploaded a new one with the correct number.

#FL: If your roof was damaged due to Hurricane #Irma, Operation Blue Roof may be able to help: 1-888-ROOF-BLU or https://t.co/Y51kOUx1l3 pic.twitter.com/MQw60p96ym — FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) September 20, 2017

Despite being a serious matter, we can’t help but chuckle a little inside.