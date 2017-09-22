Is Kylie Jenner Pregnant? [PICS]

Filed Under: instagram, Kylie Jenner, pregnancy, Pregnant, Travis Scott
(Photo by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for A-OK Collective, LLC.)

Multiple sources are saying Kylie Jenner is expecting a little girl, according to TMZ.

Apparently Kylie started telling her friends at the Day N Night Fest earlier this month. Travis Scott (her boyfriend) has also allegedly been bragging to his friends about the pregnancy, saying Kylie is pregnant with a little girl. Another observation is Kylie has only been posting old pics on Instagram and current pics from the chest up!

Two pics of her are circulating that show a little bit of a belly but it could also be a bad angle. Check them out HERE and HERE.

More from Megan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live