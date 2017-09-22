Jerry Lewis Left His Own Kids Out Of Will

“Jerry’s Kids” used to be know to mean kids (and adults) who received help from the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Jerry Lewis, of course, hosted an annual telethon, and became well-known for helping the association, as well as being the national chairman since 1950, the year the MDA began.

“Jerry’s kids” in this blog, however, will refer to his first 6 kids from his first marriage. Jerry Lewis passed away last month at the age of 91, and we just received a leaked copy of his Last Will and Testament. In the Will, he specifically excluded his first six children, as well as their descendants, from receiving any sort of benefits, property, or money. The exact wording is as follows:

I have intentionally excluded Gary Lewis, Ronald Lewis, Anthony Joseph Lewis, Christopher Joseph Lewis, Scott Anthony Lewis, and Joseph Christopher Lewis and their descendants as beneficiaries of my estate, it being my intention that they shall receive no benefits hereunder.

The interesting thing about the exclusion, despite being written in 2012, Joseph Christopher Lewis died of a drug overdose in 2009, 3 years before being written-in to exclusion in the will. That includes Joe’s two boys, Bobby and Dan, who Jerry never actually met.

The estate of Jerry Lewis was left to his wife, SanDee Pitnick, and their adopted daughter, Danielle, who the couple adopted in 1992.

We’re not sure why he excluded so much of his family from the Will, but there must have been something going on with the family for him to consider doing that to the point he actually did. Sometimes you never know what happens behind closed doors.

