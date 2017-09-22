Kevin Hart Throws Wife $118k Baby Shower

Despite the extortion scandal, Kevin Hart is still throwing his wife a baby shower to the tune of $118,000. It’s happening on October 1st in Malibu. Truthfully it’s $117,855, but we like round numbers.

It’s going to be Lion King themed, musically anyway. The plans for decorations include leopard print, pictures of safari animals, and a family photo of the Harts, including “a silhouette of pregnant Eniko leading the way.” There will also be a money in a diaper. Like, a live monkey. Justin Bieber must not be invited.

Is it a move of guilt that he’s throwing such a big and expensive party? I don’t know, celebrities pretty routinely spend large amounts on parties like this. Could it just be a sign of normality in their lives? Normality like they know the scandal is either fake, or that maybe Eniko knew about it beforehand? It’s all speculation, but it really starts to make you wonder what’s happening.

Source.