Little Girl With 3-D Hand Will Throw First Pitch At World Series [PIC]

I had heard about this 7 year old girl earlier in the year. Hailey Dawson was born with Poland Syndrome and uses a 3-D printed hand. She has a passion for baseball and has a goal to throw the first pitch at every MLB stadium.

She is on her way to fulfilling her goals in a major way. Hailey got a call from the MLB’s vice president who invited her and her entire family out to game 4 of the World Series but not only that, he invited Hailey to throw out the first pitch.

Read more about Hailey and her story HERE.

SOURCE: FOX NEWS

