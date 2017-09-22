Man Drove Off With Car While On Test Drive

By Doug Lazy
DILLSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania say a man hoping to sell his car was taken for a ride when a prospective buyer drove away without him and never came back.

Police in Carroll Township in York County say the bizarre theft occurred Tuesday night.

Investigators say the car’s owner advertised it online and met a man interested in buying his red 1995 Acura Integra with a charcoal gray hood.

The owner drove the prospective buyer around for a while, then stopped and got out of the car to let the prospective buyer get into the driver’s seat. But police say the buyer drove away in the car before the owner could get back in.

The car was last seen in Dillsburg on Route 15, possibly headed toward Philadelphia.

