Mark Zuckerberg May Be Looking For A Nanny In San Francisco

Posted to indeed.com (but since removed), there was an ad for a nanny. Basically someone to take care of a new child. The ad was asking that the applicant speak mandarin, have 3 years experience, and basic medical care. The family described in the ad is what’s making everyone think it was posted by the Facebook founder. Oh, and they have 2 daughters, their first is almost 2, and their newest is almost 2 months. August was just born in August.

The family in the ad was described as “A young, entrepreneurial family with several businesses and philanthropic interests is looking to hire a nanny to provide a safe, caring, nursing and stimulating environment in which a child can develop. This busy family is constantly on the go and has multiple residences. The existing household and family support staff work extraordinary well together — they rely on and help each other resulting in a strong team. The current team includes a Managing Director, Household Operations Manager, Executive and Personal Assistants, Chefs, Nannies, an Executive Housekeeper, Housekeepers, Facilities/Maintenance Staff, and Security.”

Remember last year when it was revealed that Mark has 16 bodyguards watching the house? We know he has a chef, and the couple certainly have a very busy schedule, full of travelling. Mark is also fluent in Mandarin, and his wife, Priscilla, speaks English, Spanish, and Cantonese.

The salary for the gig? $130,000, with full health benefits.

Look, we know there are a lot of families in San Francisco who have the means for a full-time staff around their home, own successful businesses and travel, but all the details about this are just a little too specific, right? I’d say it’s a safe bet that it’s the Zuckerberg family.

